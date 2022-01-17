UrduPoint.com

Russian Lower House Scraps Bill On QR Codes - Chairman

Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2022 | 08:06 PM

Russian Lower House Scraps Bill on QR Codes - Chairman

The council of Russia's lower house of parliament, the State Duma, has dismissed a bill to introduce COVID-19 passes with QR codes for attending public establishments, the Russian lower house chairman, Vyacheslav Volodin, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) The council of Russia's lower house of parliament, the State Duma, has dismissed a bill to introduce COVID-19 passes with QR codes for attending public establishments, the Russian lower house chairman, Vyacheslav Volodin, said on Monday.

In November, the Russian government announced the submitting of a bill on the use of QR codes in Russia to the parliament's lower house. According to the draft, citizens would be able to attend public events, cultural venues, cafes and shops either with a QR code proving vaccination, a document proving recovery from the coronavirus, or a medical exemption from vaccination. The bill passed the first vote in December.

"The Council of the State Duma has unanimously withdrawn the bill on QR codes from consideration," Volodin wrote in his Telegram channel.

Meanwhile, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the items related to the bill would be removed from the list of orders by Russian President Vladimir Putin due to the changing COVID-19 situation.

"You remember that colleague (Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana) Golikova was speaking late last week and, basically, she said that the government had decided to postpone this bill. This is related to the actual changes in the epidemiological situation," Peskov said, adding that "we, of course, will remove, annul them (the items)."

Last week, the presidential office published the list of presidential orders following the December plenary meeting of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, which included two items on updating the bill on QR codes for public spaces.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Parliament Vote Vladimir Putin November December From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Arts Council, GB Literary Forum hosts a conference ..

Arts Council, GB Literary Forum hosts a conference to promote Burushaski languag ..

3 minutes ago
 3 killed including 2 women in Charsadda

3 killed including 2 women in Charsadda

3 minutes ago
 NCM delegation meets Lahore High Court chief justi ..

NCM delegation meets Lahore High Court chief justice

3 minutes ago
 Bahauddin Zakariya University announces MA Punjabi ..

Bahauddin Zakariya University announces MA Punjabi result

3 minutes ago
 Le Pen Emerges Stronger After Far-Right Zemmour Jo ..

Le Pen Emerges Stronger After Far-Right Zemmour Joins French Presidential Race - ..

6 minutes ago
 Senate offers Fateha for departed soul of Sanjrani ..

Senate offers Fateha for departed soul of Sanjrani's brother

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.