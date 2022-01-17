Russian Lower House Scraps Bill on QR Codes - Chairman

The council of Russia's lower house of parliament, the State Duma, has dismissed a bill to introduce COVID-19 passes with QR codes for attending public establishments, the Russian lower house chairman, Vyacheslav Volodin, said on Monday

In November, the Russian government announced the submitting of a bill on the use of QR codes in Russia to the parliament's lower house. According to the draft, citizens would be able to attend public events, cultural venues, cafes and shops either with a QR code proving vaccination, a document proving recovery from the coronavirus, or a medical exemption from vaccination. The bill passed the first vote in December.

"The Council of the State Duma has unanimously withdrawn the bill on QR codes from consideration," Volodin wrote in his Telegram channel.

Meanwhile, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the items related to the bill would be removed from the list of orders by Russian President Vladimir Putin due to the changing COVID-19 situation.

"You remember that colleague (Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana) Golikova was speaking late last week and, basically, she said that the government had decided to postpone this bill. This is related to the actual changes in the epidemiological situation," Peskov said, adding that "we, of course, will remove, annul them (the items)."

Last week, the presidential office published the list of presidential orders following the December plenary meeting of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, which included two items on updating the bill on QR codes for public spaces.