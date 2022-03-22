UrduPoint.com

Russian Lower House Sets Up Commission To Investigate Work Of Biolabs In Ukraine

March 22, 2022

The Russian lower house made a decision during a plenary session on Tuesday to create a commission to investigate the work of biological laboratories in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) The Russian lower house made a decision during a plenary session on Tuesday to create a commission to investigate the work of biological laboratories in Ukraine.

The new body will include14 lawmakers, with deputy chairwoman of the lower house Irina Yarovaya being the commission's co-chair.

