Russian Lower House Sets Up Commission to Investigate Work of Biolabs in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) The Russian lower house made a decision during a plenary session on Tuesday to create a commission to investigate the work of biological laboratories in Ukraine.

The new body will include14 lawmakers, with deputy chairwoman of the lower house Irina Yarovaya being the commission's co-chair.