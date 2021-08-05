UrduPoint.com

Russian Lower House Speaker Conveys Putin's Greetings To Iran's New President

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 03:54 PM

Russian Lower House Speaker Conveys Putin's Greetings to Iran's New President

Russian State Duma Chairman Viacheslav Volodin has conveyed congratulations from President Vladimir Putin to Ebrahim Raisi, who is due to be inaugurated as Iran's president later on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) Russian State Duma Chairman Viacheslav Volodin has conveyed congratulations from President Vladimir Putin to Ebrahim Raisi, who is due to be inaugurated as Iran's president later on Thursday.

Raisi will be officially inaugurated in the parliament's building. Over 100 guests from 73 countries, including Volodin, will attend the ceremony.

In addition, the new president is expected to present a new government to Iranian lawmakers.

"[State Duma Chairman] Viacheslav Volodin conveyed congratulations, warm greetings and good wishes from the Russian President Vladimir Putin to Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi," the lower chamber said in a statement.

The sided discussed bilateral relations and inter-parliamentary cooperation. Volodin underscored that Russia "attaches great importance" to the development of cooperation with Iran, the press office added.

Related Topics

Iran Russia Parliament Vladimir Putin Chamber From Government

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,508 new COVID-19 cases, 1,463 reco ..

UAE announces 1,508 new COVID-19 cases, 1,463 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 ho ..

11 minutes ago
 UK removes UAE from red list, upgrades to amber

UK removes UAE from red list, upgrades to amber

41 minutes ago
 Hong Kong reports 6 new COVID-19 cases including 1 ..

Hong Kong reports 6 new COVID-19 cases including 1 untraceable

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad police plan elaborate security arrangeme ..

Islamabad police plan elaborate security arrangements during Muharram

2 minutes ago
 Wuhan lab leak theory not confirmed by House Forei ..

Wuhan lab leak theory not confirmed by House Foreign Affairs Committee

2 minutes ago
 UK Granted ASEAN Dialogue Partner Status as Its Po ..

UK Granted ASEAN Dialogue Partner Status as Its Policy Priorities Shift to Asia

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.