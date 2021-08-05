Russian State Duma Chairman Viacheslav Volodin has conveyed congratulations from President Vladimir Putin to Ebrahim Raisi, who is due to be inaugurated as Iran's president later on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) Russian State Duma Chairman Viacheslav Volodin has conveyed congratulations from President Vladimir Putin to Ebrahim Raisi, who is due to be inaugurated as Iran's president later on Thursday.

Raisi will be officially inaugurated in the parliament's building. Over 100 guests from 73 countries, including Volodin, will attend the ceremony.

In addition, the new president is expected to present a new government to Iranian lawmakers.

"[State Duma Chairman] Viacheslav Volodin conveyed congratulations, warm greetings and good wishes from the Russian President Vladimir Putin to Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi," the lower chamber said in a statement.

The sided discussed bilateral relations and inter-parliamentary cooperation. Volodin underscored that Russia "attaches great importance" to the development of cooperation with Iran, the press office added.