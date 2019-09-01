MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2019) By belittling the Soviet Union's role in the victory over Nazi Germany in the Second World War (WWII), the Polish authorities politicize the outcomes of the war and try to erase historical memory, Russia's lower house speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on Sunday.

Warsaw has decided against inviting Russian officials to today's commemoration ceremony for the 80th anniversary of the WWII due to what Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Szymon Szynkowski vel Sek called was Moscow's indifference toward preserving "the spirit of historical truth."

"The Polish leadership fails to understand that the victory in the WWII does not have political overtones. Whether someone likes Russia or not, its decisive role in the WWII is acknowledged by all peoples of the world, including the states of the anti-Hitler coalition, which included, among others, the United States and Great Britain.

By deciding to undermine the Soviet Union's, Russia's role in the WWII, the Polish leadership demonstrates its inadequacy, politicize the outcomes of the war and try to wipe out historical memory," Volodin said.

Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, also criticized Poland's decision, saying that the country has not put itself in "such a stupid situation" in a very long time.

The WWII began with Nazi Germany invading Poland on September 1, 1939. On September 17, after the Polish government had left the country, the Red Army crossed the country's eastern border, which ultimately divided Poland in two parts, with one of them controlled by Germany, and the other by the Soviet Union.