Tue 09th July 2019 | 04:09 PM

Russian Lower House Speaker Slams UK for Barring RT, Sputnik From Media Freedom Conference

Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the Russian lower house, condemned on Tuesday the UK government for denying the RT broadcaster and the Sputnik news agency accreditation for the Global Conference for Media Freedom, accusing London of pursuing a policy of double standards

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the Russian lower house, condemned on Tuesday the UK government for denying the RT broadcaster and the Sputnik news agency accreditation for the Global Conference for Media Freedom, accusing London of pursuing a policy of double standards.

The conference will be held in London from July 10-11. RT and Sputnik have been barred from the event over alleged spread of disinformation, with the UK Foreign Office failing to provide any evidence.

"It is necessary to assume that double standards have now become absolutely obvious in US policy toward media, in UK policy and in other countries' policies," Volodin told reporters, when asked to comment on the decision of the UK government.

He stressed that restrictions against Sputnik contradicted "all the basic rights and freedoms."

"All the previously reached agreements stipulate that we have to guarantee the freedom of speech and information disclosure. Our country has always done it and has always emphasized it in its policies. However, as you can see, some countries believe they don't have to comply with international rules, but they are wrong," Volodin added.

