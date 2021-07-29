UrduPoint.com
Russian Lower House Speaker To Attend Swearing-In Of New Iranian President - Ambassador

Russian Lower House Speaker to Attend Swearing-In of New Iranian President - Ambassador

KAZAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) Russian State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin will take part in the inauguration ceremony of the new Iranian president, Ebrahim Raisi, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali told Sputnik Thursday.

"State Duma Chairman Volodin will take part in the inauguration ceremony of the newly elected President of Iran," the ambassador said.

According to the Iranian IRIB broadcaster, guests from fifty countries will be present at the inauguration ceremony on August 5.

Raisi won the June 18 election with nearly 62%. The turnout totaled 48.8%, which is an historic low. All competitors in the presidential race recognized Raisi's victory.

