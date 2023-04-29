Russian Lower House Speaker to Visit Cuba on April 29

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2023) A delegation of the Russian parliament's lower house, the State Duma, headed by House Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, will pay an official visit to Cuba on April 29, the Duma press service said on Friday.

"An official visit of the State Duma's delegation, headed by Speaker of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin, to Cuba will take place on April 29," the statement read.

According to the press service, Havana will host the first meeting of the commission on cooperation between the parliaments of the two countries, Russia's State Duma and Cuba's National Assembly of People's Power.

Lawmakers are expected to discuss legislative support in the sphere of economy, energy, education and tourism, according to the statement.

In late November 2022, Volodin met with President of the Cuban parliament Juan Esteban Lazo Hernandez, who was in Moscow on an official visit. The politicians discussed the plan to hold the first inter-parliamentary commission.