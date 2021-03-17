UrduPoint.com
Russian Lower House Speaker Volodin Says Biden's Words About Putin Out Of Common Sense

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) US President Joe Biden's words about Russian President Vladimir Putin are out of common sense, Russia's lower chamber chairman Viacheslav Volodin said on Wednesday, adding that a leader of the nation which claims to promote democratic principles should not behave like this.

Biden told ABC news in an interview published on Wednesday that Putin would "pay a price" for the alleged interference in the 2020 US presidential vote. The US leader was also asked if he considers the Russian president a "killer" and he agreed.

"Today's statement by Biden is beyond common sense. The leader of a country that claims to be the bearer of democratic principles and morality cannot behave this way. Nobody is allowed to talk about our head of state like that," Volodin wrote in his Telegram channel.

