Russian Lower House Speaker Volodin To Travel To Tehran - Iranian Parliament

Umer Jamshaid Published December 28, 2022 | 09:10 AM

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin will visit Tehran soon, Iran has a program for his visit, a spokesman for the Iranian parliament told Sputnik.

Earlier, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik that Volodin plans to travel to Iran in January and meet there with President Ebrahim Raisi.

"There is a program for the upcoming visit by Russian parliament speaker Vyacheslav Volodin to Iran in the near future, but the exact date has not yet been determined," the spokesman said.

