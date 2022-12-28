Russian Lower House Speaker Volodin to Travel to Tehran - Iranian Parliament

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin will visit Tehran soon, Iran has a program for his visit, a spokesman for the Iranian parliament told Sputnik.

Earlier, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik that Volodin plans to travel to Iran in January and meet there with President Ebrahim Raisi.

"There is a program for the upcoming visit by Russian parliament speaker Vyacheslav Volodin to Iran in the near future, but the exact date has not yet been determined," the spokesman said.