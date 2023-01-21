Russian Lower House Speaker Volodin to Visit Tehran on January 23 - Iranian Parliament

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2023) Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin will pay an official visit to Tehran on January 23, where he is expected to discuss the two country's arrangements on transport, energy and investment, a spokesman for the Iranian parliament told Sputnik.

In late December 2022, the Iranian spokesman said that Tehran had a program for Volodin's visit to the country, but no exact date had been set yet. This past Tuesday, Volodin said that he would travel to Tehran until the end of January.

"Russian State Duma Speaker will visit Iran the day after tomorrow, on Monday, as the head of the delegation from the Russian Parliament," the spokesman said.

He noted that Volodin would hold a meeting with the speaker of the Iranian parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and a number of other Iranian officials. They are expected to discuss accelerating the implementation of the arrangements between Russia and Iran, including in the areas of transit, investment and energy and will also focus on fostering business cooperation between Moscow and Tehran.

A meeting of the High Commission for Parliamentary Cooperation between Iran and Russia will also be held during Volodin's visit to Tehran, the spokesman said.