UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Lower House To Delay Visit To China From March To Later Date Amid Coronavirus

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 07:31 PM

Russian Lower House to Delay Visit to China From March to Later Date Amid Coronavirus

Lawmakers of the Russian lower house will postpone their visit to China, previously planned for March, to a later date, when the situation around the novel coronavirus stabilizes, the head of the lower house's group on relations with the Chinese legislature told Sputnik on Friday, soon after two first coronavirus cases were detected in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) Lawmakers of the Russian lower house will postpone their visit to China, previously planned for March, to a later date, when the situation around the novel coronavirus stabilizes, the head of the lower house's group on relations with the Chinese legislature told Sputnik on Friday, soon after two first coronavirus cases were detected in Russia.

"We have received invitations from China's Communist Party to visit the country in March. I believe we will delay the visit, until the situation stabilizes," Sergey Gavrilov said.

Related Topics

Russia China Visit March From

Recent Stories

1 in 3 Pakistanis do not think revoking the consti ..

37 seconds ago

Shazad Dada elected President of OICCI – the lar ..

8 minutes ago

Snooker's China Open postponed due to coronavirus ..

2 minutes ago

Two First Cases of New Deadly Coronavirus Register ..

2 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Police recover 20 stolen vehicles, over ..

2 minutes ago

Kashmir solidarity day marked at school

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.