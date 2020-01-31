Russian Lower House to Delay Visit to China From March to Later Date Amid Coronavirus

Lawmakers of the Russian lower house will postpone their visit to China, previously planned for March, to a later date, when the situation around the novel coronavirus stabilizes, the head of the lower house's group on relations with the Chinese legislature told Sputnik on Friday, soon after two first coronavirus cases were detected in Russia

"We have received invitations from China's Communist Party to visit the country in March. I believe we will delay the visit, until the situation stabilizes," Sergey Gavrilov said.