Russian Lower House to Hold Consultations on DPR, LPR Recognition Next Week - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) Consultations with the leaders of the Russian lower house's factions on the initiative on the need to recognize the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk people's republics (LPR and DPR) will be held next week, Russian lower house Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin said on Friday.

Members of the Russian Communist Party parliamentary faction submitted to the lower house a bill of appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the need to recognize the self-proclaimed republics.

"In this regard, it would be right to hold consultations with the leaders of the factions next week and discuss this initiative. Then, based on the results, (it would be right) to consider the issue at the Council of the State Duma," Volodin wrote on Telegram.