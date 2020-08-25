UrduPoint.com
Russian Lower House To Request Info On Navalny's Case From Law Enforcement Authorities

Tue 25th August 2020

Russian Lower House to Request Info on Navalny's Case From Law Enforcement Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) The Russian lower house's Committee on Security and Corruption Control will ask law enforcement authorities to provide information related to the sudden sickness of opposition figure Alexey Navalny, the committee head, Vasilii Piskarev, said.

Earlier in the day, Vyacheslav Volodin, the chairman of the Russian parliament's lower house, instructed the committee to analyze the situation.

"There are grounds to believe that the situation involving Navalny could have been an attempt of foreign interference in order to threaten the life and health of the Russian citizen and provoke tension within our country. We will request all the necessary information from law enforcement agencies and special services and analyze existing and incoming data," Piskarev told reporters.

The lawmaker also expressed regret over the "propaganda campaign" led by foreign media related to the diagnosis of Navalny.

Last Thursday, Navalny suffered an acute health condition during a domestic Russian flight.

Following an emergency landing in the Siberian city of Omsk, he was hospitalized with suspected poisoning as one of the possible reasons behind his condition and was put on ventilator in a coma. Russian doctors subsequently found no poison traces in his samples and opined that the deterioration was caused by an abrupt drop of glucose in Navalny's blood due to a metabolic disbalance.

On Saturday, Navalny was flown to Berlin for further treatment. On Monday, the doctors treating Navalny in the Berlin-based Charite hospital claimed they had found traces of intoxication with a substance from the group of cholinesterase inhibitors in his body.

Omsk Chief Toxicologist Alexander Sabayev said on Monday that upon his admission to the Omsk hospital, Navalny was tested on a wide range of narcotics, synthetic substances, psychodiletics and medicinal substances, including cholinesterase inhibitors, but all tests came back negative. According to Sabayev, Navalny did not have any symptoms specific to the poisoning with cholinesterase inhibitors.

