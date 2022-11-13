Russian Lower House to Support Amendments on Revocation of Acquired Citizenship - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2022) The lower chamber of the Russian parliament will expeditiously support amendments to a bill that would strip an individual of an acquired Russian citizenship for a number of crimes, lawmaker Dmitry Vyatkin told Sputnik on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the lower house received presidential amendments, according to which acquired citizenship of the Russian Federation can be terminated if a person calls for actions against the territorial integrity of Russia, discredits the country's armed forces or commits another crime against the state.

"The amendments will be supported... We will do it quite expeditiously. It is obviously a necessary measure," Vyatkin said.

The lawmaker also noted that these amendments were important, as "everyone have to decide whether they are for or against their country."