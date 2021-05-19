Russian Lower House Unanimously Backs Pullout From Open Skies Treaty

The Russian parliament's lower house unanimously decided on Wednesday to denounce the Open Skies Treaty during a plenary session

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) The Russian parliament's lower house unanimously decided on Wednesday to denounce the Open Skies Treaty during a plenary session.

"Support is unanimous," the house's chairman, Viacheslav Volodin, said following the vote.

The house's international affairs committee also unanimously upheld the denunciation of the treaty on Tuesday.