Russian Lower House Unanimously Backs Pullout From Open Skies Treaty

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 01:32 PM

Russian Lower House Unanimously Backs Pullout From Open Skies Treaty

The Russian parliament's lower house unanimously decided on Wednesday to denounce the Open Skies Treaty during a plenary session

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) The Russian parliament's lower house unanimously decided on Wednesday to denounce the Open Skies Treaty during a plenary session.

"Support is unanimous," the house's chairman, Viacheslav Volodin, said following the vote.

The house's international affairs committee also unanimously upheld the denunciation of the treaty on Tuesday.

More Stories From World

