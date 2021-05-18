The Committee on International Affairs of the Russian parliament's lower house on Tuesday unanimously upheld the denunciation of the Treaty on Open Skies, the committee chairman said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) The Committee on International Affairs of the Russian parliament's lower house on Tuesday unanimously upheld the denunciation of the Treaty on Open Skies, the committee chairman said on Tuesday.

"The decision was made unanimously," Leonid Slutsky said.

The lower house will review a bill on Russia's withdrawal from the treaty, which was introduced by President Vladimir Putin on May 11, on Wednesday.

On November 22, 2020, the United States completed its withdrawal from the treaty, which was aimed at allowing its signatories to collect information about each other's military forces and activities through surveillance flights.

On January 15, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that internal procedures were launched to withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty.