MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) The Russian lower house, State Duma, is so far continuing working on old schedule, with an important agenda planned for Tuesday, amid new COVID-19 restrictions in Moscow, Mikhail Romanov, the deputy chairman of the Duma's committee on regulations, told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, the Russian capital city's government ordered residents to observe mandatory self-isolation effective Monday.

"As far as I know, nothing has changed in the State Duma's schedule of operations. First of all, we have a serious meeting agenda on Tuesday. These are bills aimed at, among other things, fighting the coronavirus," Romanov said.