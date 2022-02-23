Russian, LPR, DPR Foreign Ministers to Meet Soon - Russian Official

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) Foreign ministers of Russia and the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics will meet soon to discuss the establishment of embassies, First Deputy Speaker of the Russian upper chamber Andrei Turchak said on Wednesday.

"Consultations are underway. Foreign ministers of Russia and the two republics will meet in the nearest future.

They will discuss all the details of the placement of diplomatic institutions on the territory of Russia and the Luhansk and Donetsk people's republics in the course of their work communications," Turchak told a briefing.

The lawmaker added that the Russian foreign ministry already has several buildings options for the republics' embassies.

"Our Ministry of Foreign Affairs is engaged in this, as well as compiling a list of candidates for the post of ambassador to Russia," he added.