UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian, Luxembourgian Foreign Ministers To Meet Friday For Talks

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 10:10 AM

Russian, Luxembourgian Foreign Ministers to Meet Friday for Talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) Russian and Luxembourgian foreign ministers will meet in Moscow on Friday for talks on a wide range of issues, from bilateral ties to European security and urgent international matters.

Jean Asselborn came to Russia on Thursday for a two-day working visit at the invitation of Sergey Lavrov.

This is the top Luxembourgian diplomat's seventh trip to the country since his appointment in 2004.

The two countries have a long diplomatic history dating back to the Russian Empire. The Russian Foreign Ministry has described their present-day relationship as pragmatic.

The ministers are expected to discuss nonproliferation, the Iranian nuclear program, the middle Eastern peace process, climate change and conflicts in Syria, Libya and Ukraine. The meeting will be followed by a joint press conference.

Related Topics

Syria Ukraine Moscow Russia Nuclear Visit Libya From Top

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 28, 2020 in Pakistan

1 minute ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

51 minutes ago

2020 UAE Tour&#039;s remaining rounds cancelled af ..

8 hours ago

Oman reports new case of COVID-19

9 hours ago

Gladiators beat United to go on top of HBL PSL 202 ..

10 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler opens edutainment complex

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.