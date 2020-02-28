Russian, Luxembourgian Foreign Ministers to Meet Friday for Talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) Russian and Luxembourgian foreign ministers will meet in Moscow on Friday for talks on a wide range of issues, from bilateral ties to European security and urgent international matters.

Jean Asselborn came to Russia on Thursday for a two-day working visit at the invitation of Sergey Lavrov.

This is the top Luxembourgian diplomat's seventh trip to the country since his appointment in 2004.

The two countries have a long diplomatic history dating back to the Russian Empire. The Russian Foreign Ministry has described their present-day relationship as pragmatic.

The ministers are expected to discuss nonproliferation, the Iranian nuclear program, the middle Eastern peace process, climate change and conflicts in Syria, Libya and Ukraine. The meeting will be followed by a joint press conference.