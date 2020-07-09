Russian-Made Avifavir COVID-19 Drug to Be Presented in Latin America on July 10 - Embassy

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) The Russian embassy in Guatemala together with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) will hold a presentation of the Avifavir medication against COVID-19 for Latin America and the Caribbean on July 10, the embassy told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade received requests for the supply of Avifavir from the Commonwealth of Independent States member countries, Latin American, European and Southeast Asian countries.

"To develop the issue of the fight against coronavirus, the embassy together with Kromis, KhimRar [companies] and the RDIF, which launched the Avifavir drug against coronavirus in the Russian market, is organizing its presentation for Latin America and the Caribbean [on July 10].

Representatives of all supranational parliaments of the region, specialized agencies and committees are invited to participate in the conference," the embassy said.

According to the embassy, about 800 people have been registered to attend so far. Such countries as Chile, Colombia and Bolivia, as well as the Central American Parliament, the Andean Parliament, the Latin American Parliament, the Mercosur parliament are expected to be represented.

Avifavir, the first Russian drug against COVID-19, was approved by the country's Health Ministry in late May. It has proven 90 percent effective in treating the coronavirus disease during trials. Earlier on Wednesday, the RDIF asked the ministry to allow outpatient administration of Avifavir to coronavirus patients who undergo treatment at home.