Russian-Made New Advanced Torpedo Ready for Mass Production- Tactical Missiles Corporation

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2020) Russia's Tactical Missiles Corporation has received permission to start mass production of the new advanced torpedo and of the guided 250 kilogram (155 mile)-caliber bomb, Boris Obnosov, the director general of the weapon manufacturer, said in an interview with Sputnik.

In February, Obnosov told reporters that the weapon manufacturer had completed the state tests of the torpedo and the guided bomb and started preparing the necessary documents for mass production.

"Yes, we are ready for mass production," Obnosov said.