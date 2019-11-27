UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian-Made S-400 Systems Vital For Turkish Defense Capabilities - Ankara

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 05:17 PM

Russian-Made S-400 Systems Vital for Turkish Defense Capabilities - Ankara

Ankara will continue to negotiate with Washington, but will not bow to the United States' pressure over the use of Russian-made S-400 air defense systems which are vital for Turkish defense capabilities, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday, as reported by media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) Ankara will continue to negotiate with Washington, but will not bow to the United States' pressure over the use of Russian-made S-400 air defense systems which are vital for Turkish defense capabilities, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday, as reported by media.

"We proposed to the US to establish a working group led by NATO, but the US rejected our offer," Cavusoglu said, as quoted by the Turkish newspaper Daily Sabah.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called Turkey's tests of the S-400 anti-aircraft missile and radar systems "concerning" during a press briefing on Tuesday.

The United States has repeatedly objected to Ankara's purchase of the Russian-made defense system, saying that the weapons system is incompatible with NATO security standards. Ankara insists that the S-400 systems would not pose a threat from the alliance and resisted US pressure to cancel orders.

"We have different opinions but we can continue to talk," Cavusoglu remarked, as quoted by the Turkish newspaper. The article noted that Ankara's decision to purchase the S-400 systems was a necessary step after protracted negotiations to buy an air defense system from Washington collapsed.

Russia and Turkey initially signed a $2.5 billion deal for the delivery of four S-400 batteries in December 2017. An agreement for a second regiment of S-400 missile systems is expected to be signed in 2020, Russia's Rosoboronexport Director General Alexander Mikheev told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The S-400 deliveries, which have triggered a crisis in Turkey's relations with the United States, started in mid-July. The systems are expected to become fully operational by April 2020, according to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Turkey Washington Buy Ankara Alliance United States Tayyip Erdogan April December 2017 2020 Media From Agreement Billion Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

State must not curb Students’ Solidarity March

4 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 674 prisoners ahead of ..

6 minutes ago

QS Asia University Rankings 2020: NUST retains No. ..

6 minutes ago

Prosecutors Ask to Sentence Ex-Kyrgyz Prime Minist ..

2 minutes ago

Encroachers reoccupy Chaungi No 22

7 minutes ago

NA standing committee meeting on Law and justice h ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.