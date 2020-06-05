UrduPoint.com
Russian, Malaysian Diplomats Discuss COVID-19 Vaccine's Joint Development- Russian Embassy

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 12:45 PM

Russian Ambassador in Kuala Lumpur Naiyl Latypov and Malaysian Secretary-General of the Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry Siti Hamisah Tapsir have discussed strengthening cooperation between the two countries in the field of high technology and the possibility of jointly developing a vaccine against COVID-19, the Russian embassy said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) Russian Ambassador in Kuala Lumpur Naiyl Latypov and Malaysian Secretary-General of the Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry Siti Hamisah Tapsir have discussed strengthening cooperation between the two countries in the field of high technology and the possibility of jointly developing a vaccine against COVID-19, the Russian embassy said on Friday.

"During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the prospects of strengthening cooperation between the two countries in the field of high technology and innovations, as well as possibilities of cooperation in fighting the coronavirus, including the development of a vaccine and drugs for treating diseases caused by it," the embassy wrote on Facebook.

The embassy added that Russian Trade Representative in Malaysia Nikita Ponomarenko took part in the meeting and presented promising areas of innovative interaction between the two countries.

