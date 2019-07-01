Russian, Malaysian Foreign Ministers Discuss Bilateral Ties - Moscow
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had a phone call with his Malaysian counterpart, Saifuddin Abdullah, on Monday wherein they talked about bilateral ties, the Russian Foreign Ministry said
"They discussed a range of international and pressing bilateral issues," the ministry said in a statement.
The diplomats discussed the time line for future contacts as well, the ministry added.