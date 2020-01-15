UrduPoint.com
Russian, Maldivian Foreign Ministers Holding Talks In New Delhi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 hours ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 10:50 AM

Russian, Maldivian Foreign Ministers Holding Talks in New Delhi

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is currently holding talks with his Maldivian counterpart, Abdulla Shahid, on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue international conference in New Delhi.

Lavrov said in the beginning of the talks he was glad to see Shahid again.

The Russian foreign minister praised the results of Shahid's visit to Moscow last June, recalling that an agreement on mutual visa-free travel was signed back then, while many other important issues were coordinated.

