Russian, Maltese Foreign Ministers Discuss Bilateral Relations - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with his Maltese counterpart, Carmelo Abela, on Tuesday to discuss the relations between the two countries, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Abela is on a private visit to Moscow.

He has attended the exhibition of Russian painter Dmitry Levitzky's restored portrait of Catherine the Great from the collection of the presidential palace in Valetta. The painting is currently exhibited at Tsaritsyno Museum in Moscow.

"The ministers confirmed readiness to work on the further development of the Russian-Maltese political dialogue, expansion of bilateral trade and economic, cultural, and humanitarian ties," the statement read.

The ministers have also discussed the international agenda, including situations in Syria, Libya, and Ukraine.