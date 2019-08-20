UrduPoint.com
Russian, Maltese Foreign Ministers To Hold Talks In Moscow On Tuesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 10:20 AM

Russian, Maltese Foreign Ministers to Hold Talks in Moscow on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Maltese counterpart, Carmelo Abela, will hold a meeting in Moscow on Tuesday.

The ministers are set to discuss trade and economic cooperation between the two countries, as well as the current state of cultural and humanitarian relations between Moscow and Valletta.

Moreover, Lavrov and Abela will address topical international issues, including Russia's interaction with the European Union, the Council of Europe and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, as well as the situation in Syria, Libya and Ukraine.

