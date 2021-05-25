Russian, Maltese Foreign Ministers to Meet Tuesday for Talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with Maltese counterpart Evarist Bartolo in the southern Russian city of Sochi on Tuesday.

Bartolo arrived in Russia for a working visit over the weekend and is expected to travel to Sochi on Tuesday.

His ministry said he will discuss cooperation and trade between the two countries.

The Russian ministry said that Lavrov wanted to focus on the EU-Russian ties, the Mediterranean, Libya, Syria, the pandemic, international security, and ways to step up economic cooperation.