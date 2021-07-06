Russian Man Convicted of Hacking Attempt on Tesla Awaits Deportation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) Russian citizen Egor Kriuchkov, convicted for an attempted cyberattack on Tesla, has not yet been deported to Russia and remains in custody, despite having served the time, Lori Haley, a spokeswoman for the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), told Sputnik on Monday.

Human rights activists and foreign prisoners often complain about long detention periods leading up to deportation after serving a prison sentence in the US. The waiting time can amount to several months due to administrative delays and transportation issues. The US authorities prefer not to release convicted foreigners before deportation for fear that they will remain in the country illegally.

On May 24, Kriuchkov was sentenced to a term of 10 months served in a US prison.

However, he has not been released and currently awaits deportation.

"On June 16, an immigration judge ordered Kriuchkov removed to Russia; he remains in ICE custody pending removal," Haley said.

According to the official, Kriuchkov is in the US illegally, as he arrived in the country on a visa in July 2020, but failed to leave before the expiration date, violating the rules of stay.

Kryuchkov pleaded guilty to an attempted cyberattack on Tesla's computer network. He was arrested in August 2020 after arriving in the US on a tourist visa in July. Tesla founder Elon Musk said that the target of the cyberattack was his electric vehicles manufacturing plant in the state of Nevada.