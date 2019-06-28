UrduPoint.com
Russian Man Wanted For Illegal Banking Activities Extradited From Spain- Interior Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) A Russian man was detained in Spain and extradited back to his home country on charges of conducting illegal banking activities, Russian Interior Ministry spokeswoman Irina Volk said on Friday.

"[The man], who is being charged with conducting illegal banking activities, has been extradited from Spain back to Russia, accompanied by the Interpol National Bureau of Russia's Interior Ministry and the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia," Volk said.

Volk added that the man had made about 2 million rubles ($31,680) by transferring money between personal and business accounts, without a proper license to conduct such operations.

The spokeswoman said that the Interior Ministry put out the internationally wanted persons notice for the detained man in June 2018.

