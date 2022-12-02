UrduPoint.com

Russian Manufacturer Of Baskin-Robbins Ice Cream To Register New Brand - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 02, 2022 | 10:50 AM

Russian Manufacturer of Baskin-Robbins Ice Cream to Register New Brand - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) Russian manufacturer JSC BRPI (formerly Baskin Robbins Production International Limited) that has been producing ice cream under Baskin-Robbins brand for over 30 years will register new brand BRandICE due to loss of license of Baskin-Robbins, Russian newspaper Kommersant reported on Friday.

According to the newspaper, JSC BRPI applied to the Federal Service for Intellectual Property (Rospatent) to register a new brand in October-November. The registration of a new brand may be due to the loss of right of the Russian manufacturer to use US-based Baskin-Robbins brand, Kommersant added.

The report also said that one of Baskin-Robbins cafe managers in the Moscow region confirmed that there would be a new brand, with cafes obliged to change their sign starting December 1.

The newspaper noted that the costs of ice cream production under a new brand might be cut, since the Russian company would not have to pay royalties. However, JSC BRPI would also have to change the recipe.

Hundreds of foreign companies have suspended, terminated or limited their operations in Russia since the start of Moscow's special operation in Ukraine on February 24, with some of them also terminating their cooperation with Russian entities and selling their businesses in Russia to other firms.

