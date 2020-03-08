UrduPoint.com
Russian Maritime Reconnaissance Aircraft Fly Over Atlantic Waters - Northern Fleet

Sun 08th March 2020 | 03:10 AM

Russian Maritime Reconnaissance Aircraft Fly Over Atlantic Waters - Northern Fleet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) Russian Tu-142 long-range anti-submarine warfare (ASW) aircraft have carried out flights over the Atlantic waters ahead of the NATO military drills that are kicking off on Monday, a spokesperson of Russia's Northern Fleet told Sputnik.

"Today, two crews of the Tu-142 long-range anti-submarine warfare aircraft completed flight missions over the Atlantic Iberian waters," the spokesperson said, adding that the aircraft flew over the neutral waters of the Atlantic Ocean; the Norwegian, Barents and North seas.

The duration of the flights was over 15 hours, the Northern Fleet spokesperson told Sputnik.

The flights were carried out ahead of the NATO Cold Response 2020 military exercises that will start on March 9 in Norway.

The Russian Tupolev Tu-142 aircraft can be used in a variety of roles, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-shipping, reconnaissance, and electronic intelligence.

