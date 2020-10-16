Russian May Launch Production of 3rd Vaccine Against COVID-19 in 2021 - Industry Minister

The production of the third Russian vaccine against COVID-19 may begin in 2021, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov told reporters

"We must receive it from the Chumakov center by the end of the year, we expect the opportunity to connect to production. That is, such a vaccine dossier, as soon as we receive it, we must go through all regulatory procedures in the health ministry, I mean a clinic of all phases, after which we will start production," Manturov said on the sidelines of the Biomedtech 2020 forum, answering when the production of the third vaccine against COVID-19 would begin.

Answering whether production would start in 2021, he said: "Of course. By the end of the year [2020] we must connect our production workers to the process."

"I know that we have 18 enterprises, research centers in general, who are at different stages of vaccine development. I have heard only about three 'live' ones Sputnik V, Vector and what will the name of Chumakov center's vaccine be," the minister added.