UrduPoint.com

Russian MC-21-300 Jet With Locally Produced Composite Wings Conducts Maiden Flight -Rostec

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Sat 25th December 2021 | 10:00 AM

Russian MC-21-300 Jet With Locally Produced Composite Wings Conducts Maiden Flight -Rostec

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2021) Russia's first MC-21-300 plane with locally produced composite wings has carried out a maiden flight on Saturday, the Rostec state corporation said.

"Today, the MC-21-300 plane, whose wings are made of polymer composite materials produced in Russia, has carried out a maiden flight. The jet took off from the airfield of the Irkutsk Aviation Plant, a branch of the Irkut company (a part of Rostec).

The flight was carried out normally," the corporation said in a statement.

"The maiden flight of the plane with wings made of Russian-made composites proves that we have done everything right, the MC-21 program is developing consistently and steadily, despite sanctions and unfair competition. This is the result of the development of the competencies of the aviation industry and related industries, as well as unprecedented government support," the statement added.

Related Topics

Russia Company Irkutsk From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 December 2021

36 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th December 2021

2 hours ago
 Dozens killed in Bangladesh ferry fire

Dozens killed in Bangladesh ferry fire

10 hours ago
 Guadeloupe protesters seize legislature in standof ..

Guadeloupe protesters seize legislature in standoff with Paris

9 hours ago
 South Africa condemns auction of key to Mandela pr ..

South Africa condemns auction of key to Mandela prison cell

9 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed Festival for Purebred Arabian Ca ..

Mohamed bin Zayed Festival for Purebred Arabian Camel kicks off tomorrow

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.