Russian MC-21-300 Jet With Locally Produced Composite Wings Conducts Maiden Flight -Rostec

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2021) Russia's first MC-21-300 plane with locally produced composite wings has carried out a maiden flight on Saturday, the Rostec state corporation said.

"Today, the MC-21-300 plane, whose wings are made of polymer composite materials produced in Russia, has carried out a maiden flight. The jet took off from the airfield of the Irkutsk Aviation Plant, a branch of the Irkut company (a part of Rostec).

The flight was carried out normally," the corporation said in a statement.

"The maiden flight of the plane with wings made of Russian-made composites proves that we have done everything right, the MC-21 program is developing consistently and steadily, despite sanctions and unfair competition. This is the result of the development of the competencies of the aviation industry and related industries, as well as unprecedented government support," the statement added.