Russian MC-21 Passenger Plane to Debut in Istanbul - Manufacturer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) Russian medium-haul passenger aircraft MC-21 will make its debut abroad at an aviation festival in Istanbul, the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) said Monday.

The UAC, which consolidates several aircraft manufacturers, will participate at Teknofest Istanbul scheduled to run from September 17-22.

"The latest Russian medium-haul passenger aircraft MC-21, short-haul plane Superjet 100, amphibious aircraft Be-200 and multirole fighter Su-35 will be at the festival," the company said in a press release.

The UAC added that this would be "the debut abroad" for MC-21, which premiered at MAKS air show in Russia in August.