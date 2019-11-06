Russian Media Ban From Conference in UK Aimed at Imposing Political Censorship - Lavrov

The denial of accreditation for Russian journalists to the Global Conference for Media Freedom in London has been aimed at diluting the existing standards of media freedom and imposing political censorship, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

Sputnik and RT broadcaster were banned from the conference, which took place in London in July, with the UK Foreign Office accusing them of allegedly playing an "active role in spreading disinformation" but failing to provide proof.

"Attempts to impose on the global community non-inclusive and non-transparent initiatives in circumvention of universally acknowledged multilateral platforms are causing deep concern.

The event in London with a loud name "Conference for Media Freedom" is a recent example. The UK authorities and organizations just did not allow Russian representatives, both journalists and diplomats, there. We believe that the aim of these secretive projects, where only insiders are invited, is to dilute the existing universal standards of media freedom, imposing biased regulation of information resources, diving the resources into 'us' and 'them', or, if we say this directly, to impose political censorship," Lavrov said at an international conference, organized by the office of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe representative on media freedom with support of the Russian Foreign Ministry.