Russian Media Barred From Participating In Zelenskyy's Press Marathon

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 11:00 PM

Russian Media Barred From Participating in Zelenskyy's Press Marathon

Russian Media outlets have been excluded from attending Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's press conference on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Russian Media outlets have been excluded from attending Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's press conference on Thursday.

Zelenskyy is holding an all-day press marathon in Kyiv food Market, during which groups of journalists from various media have about had an hour to ask their questions to the Ukrainian president. Each group had to be registered prior to the event.

Russian media, however, were denied accreditation.

Zelenskyy's office said they had deliberately refused to give accreditation to Russian journalists as they had seen no point in talking to them.

The president himself, despite his earlier promise to talk to everyone, said that he had nothing to say to Russian media on account of differences regarding the situation in Ukraine. He specifically named Russian journalist Olga Skabeeva, describing her as "very dangerous."

