UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Media Board To Consider Election Watchdog's Complaint Against AP Agency On Sept 26

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 01:20 AM

Russian Media Board to Consider Election Watchdog's Complaint Against AP Agency on Sept 26

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) Russia's Public Board for Press Complaints will look into the complaint of Central Election Commission (CEC) chairwoman Ella Pamfilova against the Associated Press (AP) over its interview-based article, which she says distorted her statements, on September 26, the Russian Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights said on Monday.

On August 29, just days before Russia's regional elections, the AP news agency published the article titled "Russian Election Chief Defends Ban on Moscow Candidates" after interviewing Pamfilova. According to the latter, the article contained few of her statements scattered across the text, with some of her "phrases taken out of context just to prove the correspondent's case" and thus distorted. The full video interview was, meanwhile, never published. Pamfilova noted that the piece of publication was full of propaganda and censorship and filed a complaint with the public board.

"The Public Board for Press Complaints, co-chaired by the head of the Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights, Mikhail Fedotov, and former Russian ombudsman Vladimir Lukin, plans to consider the complaint of the chair of the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation, Ella Pamfilova, against the Associated Press news agency at a September 26 meeting," the council said in a statement.

On September 8, Russia held regional elections, including elections to the Moscow's city legislature. Some 57 nominees out of 233 were denied registration due to insufficient number of valid signatures of eligible voters required for admittance to run in the race. The opposition candidates described the denials as an infringement on electoral rights, staging authorized and unauthorized protests in the Russian capital this summer.

Related Topics

Election Moscow Russia Election Commission Of Pakistan Civil Society Vladimir Putin August September Race Opposition

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Khabib Nurmagomedov, co ..

1 hour ago

Hazza bin Zayed opens 24th World Energy Congress i ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on death of S ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs &#039;UAE-Kazakhstan Joi ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Eritrea

2 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Pr ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.