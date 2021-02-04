UrduPoint.com
Russian Media Denounce Police Crackdown, Jailing Of Editor

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 03:27 PM

Russian newspapers on Thursday denounced a growing police crackdown on peaceful protesters and the sentencing of a popular news editor to jail for retweeting a joke

Moscow (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Russian newspapers on Thursday denounced a growing police crackdown on peaceful protesters and the sentencing of a popular news editor to jail for retweeting a joke.

Over the past two weekends, tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets nationwide in support of jailed opposition politician Alexei Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's most vocal critic.

A court on Wednesday sentenced Sergei Smirnov, chief editor of Mediazona -- an online news publication often critical of the government -- to 25 days in jail over a retweet of a joke that included the time of a protest rally on January 23.

"Over the past few weeks we've witnessed extremely harsh actions of members of law enforcement," leading broadsheet Kommersant said in a statement.

"Beatings and mass detentions should not become the norm in our country."

