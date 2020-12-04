UrduPoint.com
Russian Media Mogul Mulls Internship For Journalist Fired For Bashing Navalny

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

Russian Media Mogul Mulls Internship for Journalist Fired for Bashing Navalny

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) A Russian catering magnate turned media mogul, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said Friday he would seek an internship for a journalist who was fired from the US-funded Current Time news channel for criticizing opposition activist Alexei Navalny.

Timur Olevsky confirmed to Sputnik that he was leaving the Russian-language channel after saying during a live stream that Navalny despised journalists.

"As the president of Patriot Media Group's board of Trustees I will definitely talk to [the group's head] Nikolai Stolyarchuk and ask him to offer Timur an internship," Prigozhin was quoted as saying on Facebook by the press office of his Concord catering firm.

Olevsky said to Sputnik that he was considering starting his own media project but was open to joining an existing one. He said he would not sue Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, which leads Current Time in cooperation with Voice of America.

