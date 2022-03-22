UrduPoint.com

Russian Media Must Label Meta As Organization Banned In Country - Watchdog

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2022 | 03:30 AM

Russian Media Must Label Meta As Organization Banned in Country - Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) Russian media must mark the Meta company as an organization banned in the country, Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor said in a statement.

"According to Article 4 of the Russian law "On Media", when distributing information, Russian media are obliged to mark such an organization and its social networks in their editorial materials. The marking must contain an indication that its activities in Russia are prohibited," it said.

Roskomnadzor said the responsibility for the media for the lack of such marking comes after the Russian Ministry of Justice includes an extremist organization in the corresponding list.

"Russian media are not allowed to display the logo of the Meta Platforms Inc. organization and its social networks Facebook and Instagram either," it said.

Roskomnadzor said it will exclude Instagram and Facebook from the register of social networks, and the Meta company from the list of foreign entities operating in the internet in Russia.

Moscow's Tverskoy Court on Monday banned Facebook and Instagram in Russia for extremist activity, but made an exception for WhatsApp.

