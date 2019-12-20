Russian media say Moscow gunman had shooting hobby

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Russian media on Friday identified the man who opened fire near the headquarters of the FSB security agency in central Moscow, killing one person and wounding five, as a 39-year-old who practiced shooting as a hobby.

There has been no official confirmation of the identity of the attacker who was shot by security forces after the exchange of fire on Thursday, but Russian media named him as Yevgeny Manyurov, a former security guard who lived in the town of Podolsk, some 40 kilometres (25 miles) south of Moscow.

Numerous channels on the Telegram messenger service published a photo of the dead gunman, a bearded man in glasses with his face bloodied, dressed in black with a wolf's head design on his sweatshirt.

The tabloid Komsomolskaya Pravda and Ren tv channel reported that the alleged shooter had an arsenal of seven guns that he owned legally, citing an investigator.

The FSB, a successor to the KGB, has given little information on the lone gunman who was shot dead after the attack on Bolshaya Lubyanka street outside the FSB's headquarters and close to a busy shopping area in the heart of the Russian capital.

The Investigative Committee, which probes serious crimes, said one officer from the security service was killed and five people, including one civilian, were being treated for injuries.

Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on Twitter that victims were receiving "all necessary medical treatment" and thanked the FSB for their quick reaction.

Russia has not said the shooting was terror-related and has opened a probe only into attacks on law enforcement officials.

The attacker took part in marksmanship competitions and an instructor at his gun club, Oleg Solovich, told Komsomolskaya Pravda he owned weapons legally but "shot badly" and never took off his dark hooded coat.

"He was normal to talk to," Solovich said, adding that he had been a certified gun owner for more than five years, and "that means the state had full confidence in him".

The paper interviewed the mother of the man, who said that he had been a security guard but had left a series of jobs.