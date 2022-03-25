Russian Media Ukraina.ru Says Its Journalist Attacked in Moscow

UrduPoint.com

Columnist Alexander Chalenko of the Russian online media outlet Ukraina.ru, affiliated with the Rossiya Segodnya media group, was attacked in Moscow, the outlet reported on Friday

"On Thursday, March 24, a prominent Russian journalist Alexander Chalenko was attacked by a Ukrainian nationalist near a subway exit. The assailant insulted the journalist for his position on the events in Ukraine," the outlet said.

Chalenko, a former Ukrainian national, and his family members have received threats in the past, according to Ukraina.ru. The attacker is also reported to be a former Ukrainian citizen who now holds Russian citizenship and lives in Moscow.

"As Chalenko claimed, the man insulted him and attempted to hit him. Chalenko, together with people who rushed to his aid, subdued the nationalist and even managed to get his passport details. As it turned out, he was a Russian citizen, whose name we will report later," the media added.

Other staff, mostly Ukrainian journalists, many of whom hold Russian citizenship, have been subjected to pressure and abuse for their criticism of the current Ukrainian authorities, the media said.

