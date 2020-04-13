UrduPoint.com
Russian Media Watchdog Asks Google To Explain Deleting Putin's Address From YouTube

Mon 13th April 2020 | 07:12 PM

Russian Media Watchdog Asks Google to Explain Deleting Putin's Address From YouTube

Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor asked Google to explain why its video hosting service YouTube deleted an address to the nation by Russian President Vladimir Putin uploaded by the NTV Russian broadcaster

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor asked Google to explain why its video hosting service YouTube deleted an address to the nation by Russian President Vladimir Putin uploaded by the NTV Russian broadcaster.

Roskomnadzor said that the actions of the service breached Russia's Constitution and its stance on censorship.

