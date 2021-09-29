UrduPoint.com

Russian Media Watchdog Demands Google To Recover RT's German Channels On YouTube

Sumaira FH 42 seconds ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 12:40 AM

Russian Media Watchdog Demands Google to Recover RT's German Channels on YouTube

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor demands that all restrictions be lifted from the "RT DE" and "Der Fehlende Part" YouTube channels as soon as possible, it said in a letter addressed to Google.

Earlier, RT and Rossiya Segodnya editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan said that YouTube had deleted two German RT channels without the possibility of recovery.

"We demand to lift all restrictions from the RT DE and Der Fehlende Part channels as soon as possible, inform Roskomnadzor about it, as well as explain the reasons for their introduction," the statement says.

Roskomnadzor considers YouTube's actions against RT channels in Germany as an unacceptable act of censorship, the letter says.

"The actions of YouTube video hosting in relation to the above-mentioned channels violate the key principles of free dissemination of information and unhindered access to it," it added.

Related Topics

Google Russia German Germany YouTube Media All From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Inspector General of Ro ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Inspector General of Royal Moroccan Armed Forces

2 hours ago
 Al Bowardi visits headquarters of National Service ..

Al Bowardi visits headquarters of National Service and Reserve Authority

2 hours ago
 Executive Office of AML/CTF strengthens cooperatio ..

Executive Office of AML/CTF strengthens cooperation with GCC&#039;s General Secr ..

2 hours ago
 Continental champions Italy and Argentina to meet ..

Continental champions Italy and Argentina to meet in June

8 minutes ago
 US Budgets $36Mln for 'Next Generation' Coronaviru ..

US Budgets $36Mln for 'Next Generation' Coronavirus Vaccine Research - Health De ..

8 minutes ago
 Solskjaer accepts trophy pressure after transfer b ..

Solskjaer accepts trophy pressure after transfer backing

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.