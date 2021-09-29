MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor demands that all restrictions be lifted from the "RT DE" and "Der Fehlende Part" YouTube channels as soon as possible, it said in a letter addressed to Google.

Earlier, RT and Rossiya Segodnya editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan said that YouTube had deleted two German RT channels without the possibility of recovery.

"We demand to lift all restrictions from the RT DE and Der Fehlende Part channels as soon as possible, inform Roskomnadzor about it, as well as explain the reasons for their introduction," the statement says.

Roskomnadzor considers YouTube's actions against RT channels in Germany as an unacceptable act of censorship, the letter says.

"The actions of YouTube video hosting in relation to the above-mentioned channels violate the key principles of free dissemination of information and unhindered access to it," it added.