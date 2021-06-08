Russian Media Watchdog Demands Twitter, Youtube, TikTok to Comply With Laws - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor demands from Twitter, YouTube and TikTok to comply with laws and nothing more, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Tuesday when asked if authorities are developing a strategy on internet platforms.

The Wall Street Journal has reported that the Kremlin is developing a strategy to impose pressure on internet platforms ahead of parliamentary elections in Russia.

"No. The Roskomnadzor requires these platforms to comply with Russian laws. Nothing more," Peskov said when asked if Kremlin has such a strategy.