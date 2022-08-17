UrduPoint.com

Russian Media Watchdog Finds Developer For Illicit Content Detection System - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) Russia's media watchdog Roskomnadzor found a developer for its Oculus system that can sniff out illicit online content using neural networks and has allocated 57.7 million rubles ($950,000) for the project, Russian media reported on Wednesday.

Execution RDS company has been tasked with developing the Oculus system for the general radio frequency centre of Roskomnadzor by December 12, the Kommersant newspaper reported. According to technical documents, Oculus will analyze images, videos, chats, messengers, URLs and other data for illicit content, which, apart from the materials that promote terrorism, extremism, suicide, drugs, disrespect for the state or official symbols of Russia, will also include LGBT propaganda and use of tobacco products.

At least 48 servers will ensure the stability of the Oculus system, equipped with graphics accelerator, and the search for the illicit content will be performed by neural networks based on deep machine learning, a Roskomnadzor senior official, Konstantin Bulanov, told the newspaper.

At the same time, some experts are skeptical that the system will go online in December as gathering the learning data sets usually takes much more time. According to Smart Engines CEO Vladimir Arlazarov, neural networks that classify human behavior in videos require one million videos to complete their training process, the report said.

Some experts are also doubtful that the announced amount of financing will cover the development of such a system in such a short period of time, because the goal is to create an absolutely new product, rather than a rough project, which could be later improved, the newspaper reported.

