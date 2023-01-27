Russian Media Watchdog Limits Access to CIA, FBI Websites in Country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) Russia's state communications regulator, Roskomnadzor, has restricted access to websites of the United States' Central Intelligence Agency and Federal Bureau of Investigation from the territory of Russia, according to the watchdog's e-register of restricted internet resources.

Roskomnadzor added the addresses of the relevant websites to the list of blocked Internet resources without specifying on whose request it was made.

The regulator noted that the inclusion of a website in the register does not amount to its complete ban, as access may be limited to a specific page of the website.