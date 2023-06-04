Russian Media Watchdog Limits Access to Greenpeace Website in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2023) The Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor) has restricted access to the Greenpeace International website on the territory of the Russian Federation.

"Restricted (access) to the site," the agency's list of the blocked pages and resources in Russia read.

On May 19, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office said that it had recognized the activities of Greenpeace in Russia as undesirable, including because of attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of the country, anti-Russian propaganda and financing of foreign agents. In late May, the Russian Justice Ministry said that it had included Greenpeace in the list of organizations recognized as undesirable in Russia.