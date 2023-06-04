UrduPoint.com

Russian Media Watchdog Limits Access To Greenpeace Website In Russia

Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2023 | 06:40 AM

Russian Media Watchdog Limits Access to Greenpeace Website in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2023) The Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor) has restricted access to the Greenpeace International website on the territory of the Russian Federation.

"Restricted (access) to the site," the agency's list of the blocked pages and resources in Russia read.

On May 19, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office said that it had recognized the activities of Greenpeace in Russia as undesirable, including because of attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of the country, anti-Russian propaganda and financing of foreign agents. In late May, the Russian Justice Ministry said that it had included Greenpeace in the list of organizations recognized as undesirable in Russia.

Related Topics

Technology Russia SITE May Media

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

Poor visibility warning

5 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives US Special Presidentia ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate

5 hours ago
 Swiatek thrashes Wang 6-0, 6-0 in 51 minutes to re ..

Swiatek thrashes Wang 6-0, 6-0 in 51 minutes to reach French Open last 16

7 hours ago
 PSG say Lionel Messi is leaving club

PSG say Lionel Messi is leaving club

7 hours ago
 European Film Festival takes Islamabad by storm

European Film Festival takes Islamabad by storm

7 hours ago
 Police constable killed, three injured in road acc ..

Police constable killed, three injured in road accident

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.