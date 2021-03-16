Russian Media Watchdog May Impose Twitter-Like Measures Against Other Internet Services

UrduPoint.com
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor may impose measures, similar to those enforced against Twitter, also against other internet and social networking services, including Facebook, Youtube and Instagram, Roskomnadzor deputy head Vadim Subbotin said on Tuesday.

"We do not rule out that if other sites also violate Russian legislation and fail to comply with the requirements of Roskomnadzor, we will follow the same technical line," Subbotin told reporters.

Subbotin added that he was talking about "slowing down and blocking.

"

Roskomnadzor's deputy head also said that the watchdog has technical capabilities to fully block Twitter in Russia and did not rule out such a scenario.

Since March 10, Roskomnadzor slowed down the speed of Twitter in Russia on all of the mobile devices and half of the stationary devices and threatened to block it if Twitter does not start to comply with Russian laws. The department thousands of initial and repeated requests to remove illegal links and publications, which were never fulfilled.

